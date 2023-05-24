Nauru rock blasting operation to continue

The corporation is advising the public not to proceed through Menen portion 230 and portion 430.

NRC said, “The rock blasting will be conducted from Mondays to Saturdays at different times. The blasting will commence in the morning between 6am to 7am and in the afternoon between 12pm to 1pm.”

Nauru Rehabilitation Corporation is also advising motorists and pedestrians not to proceed through Menen portion 230 and portion 430.

The ongoing blasting operation will be carried out till 31 December 2023.