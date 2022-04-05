Nauru reports Covid-19 case in quarantine

Three people travelled on a passenger flight on 31 March and were placed in the Covid Acute Ward after two of them tested positive while in hotel quarantine.

The third person who tested positive last night is the spouse of one of the first two cases.

These three people are well and asymptomatic and will remain in the Acute Ward for further observation and testing.

Everyone else in quarantine at the Budapest Hotel and Anibare Village Transit Station are still negative.

Their time in quarantine has been extended to Monday 11 April.

President Aingimea assures the community that Nauru remains Covid-safe as there is no community transmission.

The virus is contained in the Acute Ward and nobody outside has been exposed.

