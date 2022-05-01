Nauru reports 5th Covid case

The case was detected in hotel quarantine on Friday.

While this is the fifth recorded case, there are only two active cases on Nauru. All other cases have recovered.

President Lionel Aingimea has reminded the community that Nauru is Covid-safe as there is no virus leakage into the community.

All frontline workers involved wore full PPE and observed the strict Covid protocols.

As with the previous cases, the case was contained in quarantine and has been transferred to the RON Hospital Acute Covid Unit for isolation in the negative pressure facility.

Additionally, the crew of a vessel destined for Nauru was also tested and a number of them returned positive results.

The vessel was subsequently turned away and no further contact or cargo unloading took place.

As these crew members did not reach land, they are not considered Nauru cases.

