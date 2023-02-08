 

Nauru reports 127 new Covid cases, 219 active cases

12:37, February 8, 2023
There are 219 active Covid cases in Nauru for the week ending 5 February.

According to the latest situational report, 127 are new cases of Covid and this is a 90 per cent increase compared to the same time last week.

The island nation is now experiencing the second wave of Covid-19 and further case numbers are expected to increase.

The highest number of new cases of 84 is reported in the 18-49 years age group.

Thirteen new cases are in the 0-4 years age group.

The report released yesterday said 419 people have been identified as ‘close contacts’ and are under quarantine.

 

