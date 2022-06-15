Nauru reduces import duty of petrol and diesel

The conflict in Ukraine with boycotts of Russian fuel supply continues to negatively affect the global oil and gas supply.

This is resulting in higher prices in Nauru not only for fuel directly but all goods due to pressure on shipping and production costs. OPEC members decided to increase output (2 June) for July-August however constraints in global refining capacity are likely driving current prices.

Without this action the prices would have increased at the bowser for petrol by 14 cents a litre and diesel by 17 cents a litre. The duty was reduced by 20 cents a litre and the dutiable prices will reduce accordingly which will result in a decrease in prices from the current supply shipment by petrol of six cents and diesel by three cents per litre.

Australia, New Zealand, Solomon Islands, and Fiji have all taken this path to reduce the economic pressure on their consumer price index and directly assist their citizens in this conflict induced inflationary period.

In Nauru, ongoing support will continue to the critical service SOE’s with the current community service obligation (CSO) subsidies in place. The Government of Nauru through the Department for Finance will continue to monitor this issue.