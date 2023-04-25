Nauru recruitment team in Honiara to conduct interviews

The recruitment group will be based at Heritage Park Hotel, whilst conducting the interviews.

A reliable source from Nauru said the recruitment team will specifically recruit people to work as carpenters, plumbers, electricians and waitresses reports Solomon Star.

The source said this is an opportunity for locals to apply so that they can work in Nauru to support their families financially.

Solomon Islanders who have been informed of this recruitment exercise by their Nauru counterparts have prepared all their documents to join the interview process.

The interviews will be conducted on Monday.

A local carpenter told Solomon Star in an interview yesterday that he is ready to join the interview session.

The carpenter left for East Guadalcanal yesterday where he is married to collect his documents for the interview.

