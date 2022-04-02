Nauru records first two cases of Covid-19 in quarantine

In a public address today, President Aingimea assured the community that the two cases are safely contained in quarantine and that Nauru remains safe and there is no cause for panic.

Both persons are well and do not have any symptoms and are being cared for by the medical team at the negative pressure Covid Ward at the RON Hospital.

Two other people are also being quarantined in the Covid Ward.

One of them is the spouse of one of the cases and they had travelled together.

The hospital laboratory has detected very, very low levels of virus in this person and the levels appear to be decreasing.

The trace amounts of virus material fall below the threshold and is classified as a negative result.

The fourth person had a borderline result yesterday (Friday 1 Apr) and so was also put in isolation at the Acute Ward.

This person has tested negative today but will remain under observation for now.

The two cases both travelled on the same flight from Brisbane to Nauru on Thursday, 31 March.

As with all passengers on this flight, they entered pre-travel Safe Accommodation quarantine in Brisbane on the afternoon of Sunday 27 March. They were all tested three times whilst in pre-travel Safe Accommodation, where they all remained until the transfer to the airport on Thursday.

In fact six other cases were detected earlier in the week and all were removed well before Thursday and none of them travelled to Nauru.

All passengers travelled to Nauru on the Thursday, 31 March flight tested negative all three times during their pre-travel quarantine.

All passengers were then transported by the Taskforce to the Brisbane International Airport to check-in and undergo usual travel procedures.

The Taskforce believes there was a common exposure contact at Brisbane Airport on Thursday that was the source for the two confirmed cases we have identified.

It is suspected that many of the passengers on the flight were exposed to the same Covid-19 source at Brisbane Airport last Thursday.

The Taskforce is closely monitoring all other passengers from the flight, who all remain in quarantine at the Budapest Hotel and at Anibare Village.

There will be daily testing of all these passengers and a possible extension of their quarantine period will be considered.

The Taskforce has also taken samples from all frontline workers who worked at the airport on Thursday and were involved in the transport of the passengers.

With effective procedures in place to keep physical distance from passengers and all staff well trained in the use of PPE, we do not expect any of our frontline workers to be infected, but we want to test and make sure.