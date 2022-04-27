Nauru records Covid case in quarantine

The positive result was detected during testing in a government-managed quarantine facility on Monday evening.

The case is the fourth reported for Nauru.

President Lionel Aingimea announced this morning that the person displayed mild symptoms of fever but otherwise stable and well.

This is the only active case today.

All previous cases have recovered and are no longer active.

The person travelled on the Sunday 24 April flight from Brisbane to Nauru has been in quarantine since then. This is the only case detected from Sunday’s flight.

Since detection was made on Monday, he had been kept isolated and repeated his PCR test on Tuesday morning confirming a positive result. He was transferred to the Acute Covid Unit at RON Hospital for observation and will be isolated there until he’s cleared.

He does not have a history of known Covid and all previous test results were clear until the test on Monday.

While Nauru has lost its Covid-free status, we are still Covid-safe which means the virus is contained and there is no leakage in to the community.

All other passengers on the flight are negative, but an extra PCR test will be done on this group today to double check.

The Taskforce and Health staff will also be doing PCR testing today on all front line workers involved in this operation.

President Aingimea has urged the community that when travelling overseas to take extra precautions and to observe all Covid protocols to remain safe while overseas.

Photo credit GIO Caption: Travellers on the Sunday 24April flight are quarantined at the Budapest Hotel, Anabar district