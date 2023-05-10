Nauru receives funding for fisheries projects

It has been given $US8 million which the secretary for the Department of Environmental Management and Agriculture Berilyn Jeremiah calls a milestone achievement for Nauru in terms of climate resilience.

Jeremiah said it would allow the island to solve issues in the coastal fisheries and aquaculture sector and improve food security, nutrition and ecosystem health.

The project components include strengthened policy and planning strategies, together with increased technical abilities of civil servants and communities through awareness raising campaigns.

It will also look at improved food security and nutrition through farmed fish supply, and increased resilience of ecosystems and adaptive capacity of communities for adaptation planning and environmental protection.