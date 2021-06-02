Nauru ready to roll out second Dose of COVID-19 vaccine

The first dose was administered in April and May.

Nauru Media News – NTV reports in order to be fully protected from COVID-19, everyone must take the second jab of the vaccine.

The health authority will be contacting those who have already taken the first jab to receive their second dose.

Expatriates who have already taken the first dose are encouraged to receive their second jab.

Those who have forgotten their second dose return date are advised to see public health officers at the public health Centre for their return date.

A total of 7,392 people will be administered for their second dose of the vaccine according to the first dose data collected.

It will be a 5 week roll-out and it is very important not to miss on this so that you and your family are protected and Nauru remains COVID-free.

Phot file Caption: The first round of vaccination