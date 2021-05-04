Nauru ramps up COVID-19 vaccination efforts

The deadline for vaccination of the first dose is Friday, 7 May.

The vaccination roll-out caters for Nauruans and foreigners over the age of 18-years.

Nauru Media News- NTV reports six vaccine stations were set up last Friday for people to visit and get their first shot.

Home visits were conducted as well.

On Saturday Naoero Public Health and Menen Hall were opened to the public for vaccination.

Yesterday Naoero Public Health, Menen Hall, Anetan Hall and the Sports complex were open from 10am to 7pm for the public to come and get their first dose of the vaccine.

588 people visited the vaccine centres last Friday to get their shot while 356 people were administered with their first dose on Saturday.

Despite the fantastic turn out there are still more people out there who have not visited the vaccine centres yet to receive their first dose of the vaccine.

Now it is imperative that you get your first dose jabs by May 7th because you will not be able to get it once the second phase rolls-out in June. There is also no guarantee additional doses can be secured once our supply runs out.

There is some concern and hesitancy in the community including news of blood clots. There is no certainty of a connection between blood clots and this vaccine. While there are news reports and social media information; the World Health Organization (WHO) advises it is safer to be vaccinated than not.

In an interview with the Government Information Office and Nauru Media last Friday (April 30) President Aingimea described suggestions of the COVID vaccine containing ‘triple six’ as “fake news”, a “waste of time and rubbish”, with absolutely no conclusive proof connecting triple six to the vaccine. Instead, you will be injecting yourself with the vaccine to protect you and Nauru from coronavirus.

Church leaders agreed in a recent meeting with the President that there is no such thing as triple six in the vaccine. Some church leaders have also advised their congregation to get vaccinated.

The President urges you not to listen to YouTube, Facebook or other unreliable sources that stream a lot of misinformation and fake news about COVID-19.

Vaccination is a simple, safe, and very effective way of protecting us against this harmful disease and save lives.

People aged 18 years and over including foreigners who are yet to receive their first shot are urged to visit Naoero Public Health Centre and others this week till Friday May 7 from 10am to 7pm to get vaccinated and protect yourself and your family. .

Photo Nauru Media News - NTV