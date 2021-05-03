Nauru public urged to get COVID vaccination

Friday 7 May is the final day to receive the first dose of the AstraZeneca vaccine.

“After this date it will not be possible for you to get your first dose. You will not be able to take this first dose at the time the second dose is being rolled out. You need the first dose in order to take the second, “the ministry said in a statement.

You are urged to go to any of the vaccinations centres that are open every day to get your shot, NOW!

For more information, call 5573072. If you need transport, call 5573915

Photo file Nauru Media News - NTV