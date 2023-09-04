Nauru Public Service concludes training on Workforce Planning

Facilitated by the HR section of the Chief Secretary’s Department the training centred on developing workforce plans that will advise the individual needs of the departments.

Acting Chief Secretary Ipia Gadabu said the workforce plans will also fine tune overall HR central and proper data collection to strengthen tracking staff, vacancies and critical gaps for growth depending on government priorities.

Mr Gadabu added most departments should already have a corporate strategy and they need to include a workforce plan; the two plans will be combined as one document as a way forward collectively for the public service.

Discussions are on-going for additional training on individual topics.