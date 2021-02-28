Nauru Public servants take oath of secrecy

The oath ceremony was held at the Internal Affairs conference room at Menen stateside with each officer taking the oath on the bible to render true and faithful service as an officer of the public service: never unlawfully communicate official information and; not use official information unlawfully for their personal or other’s gain.

Nauru Media News – NTV reports the oath ceremony was conducted in-front of Acting Chief Secretary Sasi Kumar Paravanoor, Secretary for Corporate Services Peta Gadabu, and Justice Representative Surely Kamtaura.

Photo Nauru Media News - NTV