 

Nauru Public servants take oath of secrecy

BY: Loop Pacific
14:55, February 28, 2021
6 reads

Officers from the Departments of Internal Affairs, Women’s and Social Development Affairs, Land Management and Disability in Nauru took the oath of Secrecy that is compulsory for all Government Public Servants last Friday.

The oath ceremony was held at the Internal Affairs conference room at Menen stateside with each officer taking the oath on the bible to render true and faithful service as an officer of the public service: never unlawfully communicate official information and; not use official information unlawfully for their personal or other’s gain.

Nauru Media News – NTV reports the oath ceremony was conducted in-front of Acting Chief Secretary Sasi Kumar Paravanoor, Secretary for Corporate Services Peta Gadabu, and Justice Representative Surely Kamtaura.

 

Photo Nauru Media News - NTV

     

Tags: 
Nauru
Public servants
Oath of secrecy
  • 6 reads