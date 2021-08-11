Nauru Public Health to celebrate Nutrition month

On 30 August, a baby show will be held at the Centennial Hall for babies between the ages of 0 to 5 years.

Activities organised will include how the baby is dressed, baby’s weight, food demo on how the baby is fed and more, according a report by Nauru Media News - NTV.

On 31 August there will be a competition demonstrating how food is served in homes.

There are awesome prizes for the 2-day programme.

Public health screenings will also be conducted to check for blood pressure, sugar and other vitals.

Photo file