On Tuesday the team visited Boe community to administer shots.

The Nauru Health team said, “It was very encouraging to see a good number of the targeted age group and adults 18 years and over turn up to get their jab, to be protected and save in order for Nauru to remain Covid free.”

The team will be visiting the communities of Aiwo, Baitsi and Anabar this afternoon from 3 to 6pm to administer Pfizer and booster vaccine shots.