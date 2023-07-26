Nauru prohibits exportation of AUD$5,000 cash or more

Minister of Finance and Sustainable Development, Martin Hunt has made the following order in Section 92(3) of the Customs Act 2014.

Hunt also confirmed the exportation of the following amount or more can only be made possible by a written approval of the Chief Collector of Customs.

A statement issued by the government said “That the exportation by a person whether on his or her person, by luggage or cargo of cash the sum in Australian Dollars of $5,000 or more, is prohibited, unless the written approval of the Chief Collector of Customs has first been obtained.”

“The Customs Proclamation No.2 Gazette No. 28 of 1999 published on 4th May 1999 is hereby repealed.”