 

Nauru Primary School inducts Prefects and Class Captains

BY: Loop Pacific
16:21, April 30, 2021

Nauru Primary School students invited their parents and guardians Thursday to a momentous occasion for the school in badging its prefects and class captains.

Nauru Media News – NTV reports the successful students after receiving their badges will take up their duties and work together in keeping the school a safe place to learn.

The students were assembled in their respective classes when families and friends started to arrive.

The ceremony then commenced with the formalities followed by opening remarks from NPS PTA President Tryphosa Keke who highlighted in her address the important role of prefects and class captains.

Chief guests for the event included the Director of schools, PTA President, Secretary for sports and Primary school managers.

Parents were called up to badge their kids who were either prefects or class captains Nauru Primary School 2021. According to the PTA President, Nauru Primary School has over 700 students.

The ceremony concluded with words of praise followed by refreshments.

 

Photo Nauru Media News - NTV

     

Tags: 
Nauru Primary School
Prefects induction
Class Captains