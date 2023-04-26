Nauru President visit to Honolulu underscores US-Nauru relations

Kun and his delegation had bilateral meetings with Deputy Commander Lt. Gen.Sklenka and Commander Rear Admiral Michael H. Day of US Coast Guard.

A statement said, “They discussed issues of mutual interest and explored opportunities for further collaboration.”

“During the meeting, His Excellency recognised the role of US Indopacom in maintaining order throughout the Pacific, including Nauru. President Kun expressed his concern about the Pacific economy and stability, including IUU Fishing, Transnational Crime, and trafficking of illegal drugs.”

“His Excellency further emphasised the need to provide humanitarian assistance to the Pacific Region due to the devastating effects of climate change. Both US Indopacom and Coast Guard committed to enhancing the stability in the Asia Pacific Region by promoting security cooperation and peaceful development.”

President Kun also visited Pearl Harbour on 20 April with Lt. Gen. Sklenka, and observed a moment of silence for a wreath dedication at the USS Arizona Memorial.

The delegation also visited the East West Centre and the Asia Pacific Centre for Security Studies (APCSS) Academic Institution.