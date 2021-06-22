Nauru President receives Ireland Ambassador-designate Ó Caollaí

Ambassador Breandán Ó Caollaí presented his letter or Credence from the President of Ireland, Michael D Higgins and underscores the “strong feelings of solidarity” with the Nauruan people.

“We both appreciate the grave challenges that a changing climate and warming temperatures present to the welfare of our peoples,” Ambassador Ó Caollaí said.

The Ambassador first visited Nauru in 2019 which offered a firsthand insight to the challenges and impacts of climate change to ocean states like Nauru.

“I believe that both our peoples have a profound commitment to the United Nations where we work together to advance the fundamental freedoms, the rule of law and the respect for human rights”

Ambassador Ó Caollaí says Ireland’s recent membership on the UN Security Council will ensure that the voice of the Small Island Developing States of the South Pacific and Nauru is heard and amplified as well as channel support for COVID-19 vaccination efforts through the COVAX facility.

In response, President Aingimea congratulated the Ambassador and looked forward to working with Ireland in addressing and advancing the climate action agenda.

“I am indeed pleased to register Ireland’s support and advocacy for small island states’ development issues within the United Nations Security Council as a newly elected member.

“Rest assured that my government will render assistance and goodwill to you during your tenure as Ambassador of Ireland to the Republic of Nauru,” President Aingimea said.

Ambassador Ó Caollaí began his diplomatic service with the Embassy of Ireland based in London from 1991 to 1994; and later appointments as permanent representative, consulate general and ambassador across Ireland’s diplomatic missions over the years.

The Ambassador serves the position concurrently with Papua New Guinea.

