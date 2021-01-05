Nauru President named regional magazine’s Pacific ‘leader of the year’ in 2020

A report in the Nauru Bulletin said the Fiji-based publication highlighted that President Aingimea’s leadership and unwavering determination, grit and a burning desire to save the University of the South Pacific earned him respect and accolades in 2020.

The report goes on to say while USP Vice Chancellor Professor Pal Ahluwalia is credited with exposing the rot in the regional institute of learning, it is his incoming chancellor that made sure that the VC kept his job last year.

According to 'Islands Business', President Aingimea displayed respectful but decisive leadership as he brokered a way forward in the USP saga.

Photo file Nauru President Lionel Aingimea