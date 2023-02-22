Nauru President in Fiji for Forum Special Leaders Retreat

He was received by the Minister for Lands and Mineral Resources Filimoni Vosarogo.

President Kun will attend the Pacific Islands Forum Special Leaders Retreat.

Continuing the theme of “Reflection, Renewal, Celebration”, the Special Leaders Retreat will be held from 23-24 February 2023 in Denarau, Nadi and will focus on Forum solidarity.

The meeting will also see the transition of the Chair of the Pacific Islands Forum from Fiji to the Cook Islands.

Mark Brown, Prime Minister of the Cook Islands will look to host the 52nd Pacific Islands Forum Leaders Meeting in the fourth quarter of 2023.

“It has been an honour and a privilege for the Government of Fiji to have carried the role of Forum Chair,” said Fiji Prime Minister Sitiveni Rabuka said in a statement last week.

Photo Fiji Government Caption: President Russ Kun inspects a guard of honour at Nadi International Airport