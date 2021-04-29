Nauru prepares for Census 2021

Census Coordinator Lindsey Thoma from the Bureau of Statistics said in an interview with Radio Nauru FM 105 that the national census which is conducted every ten years is about counting everyone on the island within the given census timeframe.

Nauru Media News – NTV reports a census has a reference date for instance if it is October 30 then the person will be counted including the place where he is sleeping or the family they are staying with at this particular point of time.

The previous national census was done in 2011 with the national population at 10,084 while a mini census was conducted in 2019 with the population increasing to 11,555.

The mini census is a head count only to update the population count and where they are residing while the national census is a head count with questionnaires on employment, health and education which are required to be answered by the people.

The census is important in updating the population count of Nauruan’s and foreigners in Nauru, including where they are staying because sometimes we change where we live. This will assist the Government in planning the future of the Nauruan people.

For example if the child population increases then the Government has to accommodate this increase by building more schools. Similarly in health care, Government will need to order more medicines and build more wards for patients to address population increase. Furthermore Government will also need to create more employment opportunities due to the population increase.

At the completion of the census there will be reports and data available to the public and those requiring the data. The data will reveal information on education, employment including health care and infrastructure such as Information and Communication Technology (ICT) transport and our roads.

The bureau of statistics is in the early stages of its preparation and has engaged an Assistant census coordinator in Joan Duburiya to engage with the public.

Preparation will also involve recruiting four individuals to update the 2019 mini census to ascertain if people have changed where they live, there have been new babies born including those that have passed away and foreigners going back home. This updated data will assist the census team in knowing which resources to prepare 6 months prior to the census in October 2021.

This prep work will also involve the census team reaching out to the public especially their stakeholders because of the questionnaire design as the team will use the 2011 census and they will need to know if there is a need to design a new questionnaire to address Nauru’s current needs or future needs.

The national census is being funded by the Nauru Government through budget proposals submitted by the bureau of statistics. The SPC based in New Caledonia is another partner who will be providing the technical assistance through online training in how to use the tablet system due to covid-19 travel restrictions. The census team will also approach other donors who have an interest in our census such as Australia, United Nations and FAO for information on food security.

Nauru’s population has slowly increased from the last census in 2011 with an average of 350 babies born and 9 deaths annually. The census team anticipates a minimal increase in the upcoming census 2021 from the 2019 mini census, however our populations is growing fast ratio wise compared to bigger countries.

Thoma is seeking the public’s cooperation when the time comes and team commence its house to house visits especially in keeping their dogs at bay or tied up to ensure the team members can go about their duties and are safe from harm.

Photo Nauru Media News- NTV Caption: Census Coordinator Lindsey Thoma