Nauru Powerlifters win gold at the Australia Powerlifting League National Championship

Samson with a body weight of 55.8kg competed in the 56kg class, and lifted 165kg in the squat category, 85kg in the bench press category and deadlift 180kg.

He won the gold medal with an overall total of 430kg.

Deiranauw lifted a massive 345kg in the squat, 205kg in the bench and for the deadlift category he lifted 252.5kg for an overall total of a massive 802.5kg.

The Nauru Powerlifting League team is currently in preparation to depart Nauru this month to compete in the IPL European & Commonwealth Championship held in England.