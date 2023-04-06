Nauru Postal Services introduces cashless payment system

Nauru Media News reports a cashless payment system is on trial so the only accepted currency fee to purchase from postal retail stores is a minimum of $20.

The Nauru Post outlets and main branch office will only accept a minimum of $20 cash payments, $21 and above will be paid via EFTPOS or online transfers.

Nauru Post introduced the cashless payment system a week ago and it’s still on a trial basis.

During the trial period, they encountered a lot of negative feedbacks from customers in regards to their new payment system.

They are asking customers to bear with them and adapt with the changes being implemented at Nauru Post.

Nauru Frigate and Postal Print shop are the only outlets that won’t accept cash payments.

Photo Nauru Media