Nauru Police warns public to stay at home

Last Friday night police went around closing some shops because there were more than three people inside the store.

The public is advised that only three people are allowed inside a shop at any one time to minimise gatherings and the spread of Covid.

Shop owners must remind customers of this otherwise police will close the business operation

The force has released a notice warning people to stay at home if they are not buying essential needs.

“Police will be moving people on. If YOU are NOT out buying essential needs for YOUR family then stay home!”

The public has also been advised to avoid unnecessary movements and gatherings.

Police will be monitoring the streets and shops for compliance.

“Police will be moving YOU on! Or stopping you if you’re seen to be in breach!”

Nauru has 2102 new Covid cases.