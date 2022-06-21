Nauru Police urge public to “Mask-Up”

The Nauru Police Force has issued a notice reminding the public to have their mask on at all times, in order to fight the rising numbers of Covid-19 in the country.

“You are required to have a mask at all times in a public place. Shop owners or keepers must also comply for the benefits of their customers, and the whole country as a whole,” Police said.

Nauru Police is also urging the public to report to the nearest health centre if they show symptoms of the virus.

“The Virus MOVES when PEOPLE move!”

“If you have been a close contact or feeling unwell yourself, please self-isolate and inform the Medical team on 191.”