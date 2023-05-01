Nauru Police urge Motorbike Drivers to wear helmets

The Police Force has issued the alert after officers impounded vehicles and motorbikes that continue to breach the road traffic act.

The police is also urging the general public not to drink and drive for their own safety and that of the public.

“We are urging the public’s cooperation to have helmets worn when using the public road and carry your license and it is important not to drink and drive.”

According to Constable Adam, Nauru Police Force will not accept licenses that are kept in your mobile gallery.

“Receipts of Driver’s License that are issued by the Nauru Revenue Office are acceptable and NPF urges the public to keep your receipts in a safe place to avoid penalty.”

The Nauru Police Force is encouraging parents to educate their children about road safety when riding bicycles at night.