Nauru Police sends officers for recruitment training in Fiji

Police said the initiative is part of Fiji Police and Nauru Police outstanding MOU and the Pacific Islands Chiefs of Police PCLEC Initiative.

The officers are expected to also attain Certificate IV in Police Management after the completion of this programme.

They are part of the Batch 65 that marched into the Fiji Police Academy on Friday.

Fiji Police Force Director Training and Education Acting Senior Superintendent of Police (A/SSP) Aseri Nakibo welcomed the recruits and their parents to the home of the Fiji Police Force in Nasova, Suva.

A/SSP Nakibo congratulated the recruits for being selected for the programme and briefed them on what to expect over the next sixteen weeks.

The Director Training also welcomed recruits from the Nauru Police Force and Tuvalu police service reiterating Fiji's commitment to assisting Pacific Islands law enforcement.

Batch 65 is expected to pass out in May 2023.