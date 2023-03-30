Nauru Police promotes awareness on cyber-crime

Constable John-ross Dube from the Cybercrime unit conducted the workshop introducing the various types of cybercrime on online social media platforms.

He elaborated on the methods of how online scammers conduct such crimes and also provided information on preventions of how to avoid such incidents.

Cyber Crime Unit Sergeant Vicromic Star said the purpose of the cyber outreach awareness is to inform and educate the general public on the presence of scammers on the online social media platforms.

“Let us work together to spread awareness in regards to cybercrime and educate the children and the general public on the safety of using online social media platforms.”

The Nauru Cybercrime Unit will shift their focus to the actual occurrence of cyber crime on island which is identified to be the Facebook online social media platform.

Star said, “As this platform is used by all age groups including children, the Nauru Cybercrime Unit is strongly committed to creating awareness for the children, parents, guardians and caretakers to be aware of what is happening online.”