Nauru Police officers return from UN peacekeeping mission

A statement issued by the government said “Sergeant Drusky Dabwadauw and Senior Constable Jacaranda Akibwib served with their Contingent Commander Imran Scotty who is currently completing the remainder of his duties in Juba.”

“The contingent is the first ever team from Nauru to participate in a UN peacekeeping mission and are the first ever Nauruans to receive medals from the UN for their service in community outreach.”

During their time in South Sudan, the contingent helped to build peace and security as well as learn from other officers from nations around the world, enhancing their skills in policing.