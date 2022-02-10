 

Nauru Police officers depart for training in Turkey

BY: Loop Pacific
16:13, February 10, 2022

Six officers of the Nauru Police Force selected for UNPOL duties flew out of the country today for further training in Turkey.

The officers will undergo three-weeks of training in Ankara.

The team bid loved ones, their families, fellow officers and friends’ goodbye before boarding their flight to Brisbane and onwards to Singapore then Ankara.

The officers will arrive back in Nauru early next month (March) and then depart in July 2022 for their UNPOL mission.

The six officers are SP Imran Scotty, Sgt Wilhem Appi, Sgt Shannon Kanimea, Sgt Drusky Dabwadauw, Sgt Priscilla Dake and Senior constable Jacaranda Akibwib.

     

Photo supplied  Nauru Police Force  Caption: Nauru Police Officers head for training in Turkey  

