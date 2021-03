The appointment by President Lionel Aingimea is effective immediately

The Liquor Licensing Inspectors have the powers to enter any licensed premises at any reasonable time and request to see licenses and records to establish compliance.

The Liquor Control Act stipulates that it is an offence to obstruct an authorized officer from entering the premises.

The offence carries a fine of $50,000 or 2-5 years in prison.

Photo file