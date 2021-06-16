Nauru Police Force patrol boats due in September

In preparation for the arrival of the patrol boats, there will be training for crew members and there is an opportunity Nauru Emergency Services, Customs, Quarantine and Immigration staff as part of a joint-agency programme.

Two courses will be delivered on island over eight weeks in boat handling, maintenance and mechanics, and coxswain qualifications, “equipping the graduate with the necessary skills to command, safely and efficiently, and operate the engines of a vessel less than 12 metres long,” according to the course description of the Australian Maritime College at the University of Tasmania in Australia.

Nauru Police Force will take up six of the 12 crew member positions required to operate the two patrol boats.

The other six crew positions are on offer to provide multi-agency capability across Nauru’s border protection and emergency services.

Police said those agencies taking up crew positions will enter into a cost-sharing agreement for training, with course fees estimated at just over a $16,500 per person departmental investment.

As other maritime opportunities arise with the impending completion of Nauru’s port project, a qualified Nauruan coxswain will be well-positioned to contribute to operations in other Pacific maritime programmes.

The two new 11.5 metre patrol boats have been provided by Taiwan.

Photo supplied Caption: Nauru Police Commissioner Iven Notte and Superintendent Operations Imran Scotty walk HODs through the maritime training proposal and capability opportunity