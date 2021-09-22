Nauru Police Force opens first community post

Digicel Nauru CEO, Christopher Manaog was a bit emotional in letting the container café go but said in his address that "it was a no brainer," Nauru Media News NTV reports.

Digicel Nauru, a development partner of Nauru Police under their mantra Safety, Safety, Safety was honored to donate the container cafe for the greater good of the community.

The Commissioner of Police, Iven Notte in his address said, “he was happy because Nauru has its very first district-based Community Police Post at the Civic Centre in Aiwo”.

The Police Commissioner added that the police community post means help can be accessed closer and swiftly 24/7 throughout the year.

They will become a place where people can meet with police, report incidents, initiate foot and bicycle patrols as well as hold community awareness education programs.

The President and Minister responsible for Police, Lionel Aingimea thanked Digicel Nauru for their donation of the container as the new NPF Community Police Post.

The President explained that the Post is more than just a small Police station; “it is an outreach, where people can come and ask questions, people can come and ask for assistance, people can come and get the necessary help that they need, even if it’s not an emergency, but they can gain assistance.”

President Aingimea indicated that plans are in place to for another two Community Police Posts to be located in Anibare and the Location compound area.

Police Commissioner Notte thanked and acknowledged the Government of Nauru, Police Minister President Aingimea, Digicel Nauru and the Minister and Board of Eigigu Holdings Corporation Civic Centre for understanding their mission and sharing their vision in this Community Policing initiative.

Photo Nauru Police Force Caption: President Lionel Aingimea opens the new community police post