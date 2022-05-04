Nauru Police Force to clamp down on unregistered vehicles

Nauru Media News reports vehicle and motor cycle owners have been asked to check their registration and to fix their vehicles before riding them on the road.

The road checks will include driver’s license and helmets

No warnings will be issued and fines will apply directly. To avoid this, the public is advised to abide by the traffic law

Accidents have been occurring recently especially on the roads in front of the schools.

Nauru Police will be monitoring these roads for the safety of the pedestrians in these areas.

Photo Nauru Media News Caption: A Police Officer on road monitoring duty