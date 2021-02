Nauru Media News - NTV reports the first session was held today (Friday).

During the programme, students will learn the values of respect, self-discipline, obeying orders, teamwork, personal presentation and much more, so vital to their future academic and life success.

Cadets, in full uniform, will pass out on 31 March at the Government Offices in front of the President Lionel Aingimea.

Photo supplied Nauru Media News - NTV