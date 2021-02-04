Nauru Police Force ‘Magnificent 7’ complete 20 years of service

Commissioner of Police Iven Notte, back then Sergeant First Class, put this cohort of 28 through their new recruit training.

They are the 7 Officers who remain with NPF after two decades, continuing to serve and protect the people of Nauru, working across all levels of the Force. DC Kalinda Blake, Superintendent Simpson Deidenang, Inspector Dinamo Appin, Sergeants John Deidenang, Ruman Reweru and Troy Detageouwa joined their old instructor for a celebratory meal today.

Nauru Police said the officers traded stories of the ‘good old days’, enjoying the company of the NPF family - their brothers and sisters in blue.

Photo Nauru Police Force