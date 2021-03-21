Nauru Police to embark on UN Peace Keeping Mission

Since January and February 2021, Nauru Police has had a number of virtual meetings with relevant high level officials from the UN and Nauru Missions in New York discussing Nauru Police participation in this Mission with the Nauru Government endorsing the Nauru Police Force plans to be part of this peace keeping mission.

The time of departure is not confirmed yet but the Nauru Police contingent will have to pass strict United Nations criteria’s to participate in this mission. These include; 5 years or more of policing experience, fitness and health, competency in English both oral and written including covid-19 vaccinations.

The Nauru Police contingent could well be posted for peace keeping duties for 6 months up to a year in Cyprus or South Sudan including United Nations offices worldwide.

Nauru Police Force is welcoming this opportunity and is looking forward to the deployment that will enhance and build capacity for its officers in learning about culture, improving skills and knowledge in policing, as well as building friendships and networks to share ideas and knowledge for future development.

There are approximately 11,000 UNPOL offices globally with Fiji and Samoa from the Pacific region part of the mission with Nauru now about to join and Kiribati also signaling its intention to be part of the mission.

Police Commissioner believes the Nauru Police Force is ready and has the experience to be part of the UNPOL mission after participating in the regional RAMSI mission in the Solomon Islands from 2003 to 2017.

Police Commissioner Notte acknowledged and thanked UNPOL for this great opportunity and also thanked the Nauru Government for its kind support in endorsing its plan.