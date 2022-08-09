Nauru Police creates history

The team of 3 which consist of Contingent Commander Superintendent Imran Scotty, Sgt Drusky Dabadauw and Senior Constable Jacaranda Akibwib arrived safely and have just completed their inductions and will be serving with other police officers from the world over, and flying our Nauru flag high in South Sudan.

Sgt Drusky Dabadauw said “This will be the first ever contingent from my country to serve in the United Nation peacekeeping missions. Myself and my 2 colleagues Contingent Commander Superintendent Imran Scotty and snr constable Jacaranda Akibwib are truly honored and proud to be the first to be representing our small nation and also to be the first to raise our nation's flag with the United Nation and the serving countries.”