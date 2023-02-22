Nauru Police conducts meeting community leaders

Nauru Police said, “Meeting with community presidents and leaders is important to build strong relationships and encourage community members to be partners in crime prevention in their own districts.”

“Statistics of crime in the community have been shared in the meeting, to have a common understanding of the current trend and criminal activities specific to each district.”

“Yaren community were invited to a meeting and the police would like to thank the representative member for his contribution and attendance, last week.”

“Aiwo community president and a member also attended and raised a number of matters and ideas shared in the meeting, thank you Aiwo community for the contributions and support.”

The Force is looking forward to working collaboratively with Yaren and Aiwo communities in delivering some programmes and campaigns that hope to prevent and reduce crime.

Other community meetings have been arranged and police would like to seek support from community leadership groups in the districts to attend meetings when called upon.