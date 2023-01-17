Nauru Police Commissioner acknowledges the Fiji Police for their support in capacity building programs

Fiji Village reports that Nauru Police was able to send their first United Nations Peacekeeping contingent to South Sudan last year.

He requested assistance with training and accreditation of the next batch of officers to be deployed, as Fiji had earlier stated its intent of assisting neighboring Pacific island law enforcement as a regional hub for UN Police peacekeeping training.

The discussions took place as Notte, paid a courtesy call to the Commissioner of Police Brigadier General Sitiveni Qiliho.

Qiliho has assured Fiji's support in other areas of capacity building training in investigations, prosecution and welfare support through the Fiji Police Force Psychology Unit.