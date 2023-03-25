Nauru plans to change act of water preservation across the country

The project, which is planned by the Department of Climate Change National Resilience, is focused on increasing water storage in each household, through locally manufactured water tanks which are delivered to identify applicants that require a water tank.

Climate Change National Resilience Water (CCNR) Manager, Jaden Agir said they have been prompted set the project due to the current drought season they are experiencing.

“Water tank applications are registered at the CCNR main office government building and will be finalised after survey is taken.”

“Moreover, another project in place is the ability to access underground water source. This project focuses on the continuous access and availability of water during drought seasons. The Department of CCNR is working alongside partnering companies to produce underground water.”

Nauru commemorated World Water Day on Wednesday, 22 March.

Agir said the department will be conducting a campaign to increase awareness for the general public on the importance of World Water Day. This will include school visits and radio talks.

“Water is important to everyone, with this year’s World Water Day theme “Accelerating Change” let us make a difference, reflect and appreciate the importance of water.” he said.