 

Nauru pays tribute to Justice Nicholas Kirriwom

BY: Loop Pacific
07:23, April 16, 2021
President Lionel Aingimea extended heartfelt sympathies and deepest condolences from the people and Government of Nauru to the people, Government and judiciary of Papua New Guinea and the family of the late Justice Nicholas Kirriwom.

The late Justice Kirriwom was sworn in as a judge in the Nauru Court of Appeal in 2018 for a tenure of three years. He was accompanied by a team from PNG to assist with the new Appeals Court.

He sat on the parliament riot case known as ‘Nauru 19’ in April 2019.

Justice Kirriwom’s extensive legal background and legal career began in 1978 as a legal officer in his native PNG. At the time of his appointment to Nauru’s Appeals Court, Judge Kirriwom was the third most senior on a bench of 44 judges on the Supreme Court and national court of PNG.

He passed away in Port Moresby, PNG on Monday 12 April 2021.

 

Photo file Loop PNG  Caption: The late Justice Nicholas Kirriwom     

Source: 
Press Release
Tags: 
Nauru
Former Court of Appeal judge
Justice Nicholas Kirriwom
