Nauru pays tribute to Justice Nicholas Kirriwom

The late Justice Kirriwom was sworn in as a judge in the Nauru Court of Appeal in 2018 for a tenure of three years. He was accompanied by a team from PNG to assist with the new Appeals Court.

He sat on the parliament riot case known as ‘Nauru 19’ in April 2019.

Justice Kirriwom’s extensive legal background and legal career began in 1978 as a legal officer in his native PNG. At the time of his appointment to Nauru’s Appeals Court, Judge Kirriwom was the third most senior on a bench of 44 judges on the Supreme Court and national court of PNG.

He passed away in Port Moresby, PNG on Monday 12 April 2021.

Photo file Loop PNG Caption: The late Justice Nicholas Kirriwom