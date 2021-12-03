Nauru pays tribute to former president Kinza Clodumar

Mr Clodumar is the only Nauruan politician to have been elected to parliament in two different constituencies.

His political career spanned three decades since entering politics as a Member of Parliament for the constituency of Aiwo in the Second Parliament in 1971 and for six consecutive parliaments until 1982; then as a member for Boe from the 12th to 15th Parliament (1995-2004).

In December 1986 Mr Clodumar was the speaker of parliament for a short term; and served as president from February 1997 until June 1998.

Over the course of the 13th to 15th parliament (1999-2003) he held several ministerial portfolios including minister assisting the president, finance, Nauru Phosphate Royalties Trust (NPRT), foreign affairs, justice, environment, Island, Development & Industry (now Commerce, Industry & Environment), civil aviation and transport.

Outside of parliament, Mr Clodumar held numerous positions as chairman of corporations such as RONFin, Nauru Insurance, Nauru superannuation, and Nauru Air Corporation; as well as special presidential advisor, secretary to cabinet, acting chief secretary, registrar, and public service commissioner.

Educated at The Scots School Bathurst, in the Australian state of New South Wales, he was head prefect in his final year. He went on to study at the Australian National University and graduated with a BA in Political Science.

Mr Clodumar passed away peacefully on the afternoon of Monday 29 November. On the wishes of his family, a low-key state funeral was accorded the former president on Tuesday 30 November. He is survived by his wife Miroslawa, five children, seven grandchildren and two great-grandchildren.

Photo supplied Nauru GIO Caption: Former Nauru President Kinza Clodumar