Nauru pays tribute to fallen soldiers of World War 2

President Lionel Aingimea laid a wreath at the Government monument in honour and remembrance of Nauruans who were exiled to Truk but did not return, those who returned, and those who remained in Nauru and perished as a result of the war.

The wreath was also a tribute to those who suffered from leprosy and were killed and those who gave up their lives for the country during World War 2.

The day’s event was opened with a prayer delivered by Rev. Barassi Botelanga followed by a song of praise sung by the Nauru Congregational Choir.

There was the raising of the national flag by Nauru Police and two representatives of the returnees from Chuuk during World War 2.

The police band played the national anthem and President Aingimea inspected the Guard of Honor followed by another hymn sang by the Assembly of God Church Choir.