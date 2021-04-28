Nauru participates in 14th Pacific Women’s Triennial Meeting

The conference with the theme "Our Ocean, Our Heritage Our Future Empowering all Women in the Blue Pacific Continent invited Nauruan women in leadership roles, women in the workforce, women in business, disability, youth, clergy and community.

Nauru Media News – NTV reports welcome addresses by prominent leaders and leaders’ of women’s groups from the Pacific regions of Micronesia, Melanesia and Polynesia dominated day one of the three day conference.

The conference offers a platform for women to share and reflect on challenges including the impacts of COVID-19 and natural and humanitarian disasters on women and girls and progress made, identify strategic and practical measures, and propose recommendations towards gender equality and the full realization of women's human rights.

A number of side events that include; climate change, women in ocean governess, and strengthening our ecosystems to empower Pacific women entrepreneurs and women in business and lots more have been organized for the three day event that participants can take part in and contribute.

Photo source Nauru Media News - NTV Caption: Participants at the virtual meeting of the 14th Pacific Women's Triennial meeting