Nauru Parliament passes Constitutional amendment

This means they are eligible to contest the general elections and hold parliamentary seats.

A statement said naturalised citizens or persons who have gained Nauruan citizenship after 30 January 1968 are not eligible.

The Bill focuses on four new criteria disqualifying a person from running for parliamentary office.

“Apart from the right to contest an election, all other rights that are enjoyed by every Nauruan will be enjoyed by you,” President Lionel Aingimea said in his speech presenting the Bill.

A two-thirds majority of votes in parliament is required to pass the Bill.

A Nauruan citizen is allowed to be elected as a Member of Parliament as long as he or she is able to find heritage to one of those people who became citizens under Article 71 of the Constitution.

Photo file