Nauru Parliament now autonomous

As an independent Parliament, it has moved away from Government authority meaning that the Speaker of Parliament has the power to make decisions and approve all Parliamentary requirements.

Previously, all Parliament requirements were approved by cabinet. Now as the Office of the Parliamentary Services it runs its own Human Resource and finances.

Currently it is still transitioning with support by UNDP. Its executive members now comprise only of the Speaker of Parliament, Deputy Speaker and the Clerk of Parliament.

This transition signifies the three arms of the government in;

The Legislature – The power to make laws

The Executive – The power to execute (enforce) laws

The Judiciary – The power to interpret and apply laws.