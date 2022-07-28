 

Nauru parents advised to follow Covid vaccination guidelines for children

BY: Loop Pacific
08:04, July 28, 2022
14 reads

Parents and guardians in Nauru have been advised that if their child has Covid, it is better to wait three months from the time of infection to get their first dose.

President Lionel Aingimea confirmed in his announcement that the wait will help the body increase immunity.

“Waiting three months is beneficial in terms of building stronger immunity. However, there is no harm if you want your child to take the shot after recovering from Covid as long as they have no acute illness.”

The Public Health Centre is open 10am-5pm for Covid testing, however Tigers Oval is now closed due to minimal number of tests conducted.

“Do not hesitate to ask questions, help or advice from Health professionals at the vaccination stations.”

“Please practice hand hygiene, wear a mask, keep your distances and keep houses well ventilated,” advised Aingimea.

     

Source: 
Press Release
Tags: 
Nauru
COVID-19
  • 14 reads