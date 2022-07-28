Nauru parents advised to follow Covid vaccination guidelines for children

President Lionel Aingimea confirmed in his announcement that the wait will help the body increase immunity.

“Waiting three months is beneficial in terms of building stronger immunity. However, there is no harm if you want your child to take the shot after recovering from Covid as long as they have no acute illness.”

The Public Health Centre is open 10am-5pm for Covid testing, however Tigers Oval is now closed due to minimal number of tests conducted.

“Do not hesitate to ask questions, help or advice from Health professionals at the vaccination stations.”

“Please practice hand hygiene, wear a mask, keep your distances and keep houses well ventilated,” advised Aingimea.